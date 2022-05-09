Sherman mother found dead in Wisconsin

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are now classifying the death of a Sherman woman found last week in Wisconsin as a homicide.

23-year-old Emily Rogers and her one-year-old daughter Katie were reported missing May 1.

Katie was found two days later on May 3 and remains with Emily’s parents.

The Milwaukee Police Department believes Emily was a victim of foul play.

Fox 6 in Milwaukee reports that multiple people are in custody related to this investigation.

This includes Emily’s boyfriend Nicholaus Matzen.

Matzen has been booked in the Milwaukee County Jail on May 7.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting Matzen is being held on an unrelated charge. His bail is set at $400-thousand dollars.

The cause of Emily’s death is unknown.

However, this is an open and ongoing investigation.

A go-fund-me has been started to help cover the costs of bringing Emily’s body back to Texoma for a funeral.

