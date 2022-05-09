Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman mother found dead in Wisconsin

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are now classifying the death of a Sherman woman found last week in Wisconsin as a homicide.

23-year-old Emily Rogers and her one-year-old daughter Katie were reported missing May 1.

Katie was found two days later on May 3 and remains with Emily’s parents.

The Milwaukee Police Department believes Emily was a victim of foul play.

Fox 6 in Milwaukee reports that multiple people are in custody related to this investigation.

This includes Emily’s boyfriend Nicholaus Matzen.

Matzen has been booked in the Milwaukee County Jail on May 7.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting Matzen is being held on an unrelated charge. His bail is set at $400-thousand dollars.

The cause of Emily’s death is unknown.

However, this is an open and ongoing investigation.

A go-fund-me has been started to help cover the costs of bringing Emily’s body back to Texoma for a funeral.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Denison Police are searching for a man accused of cutting off and stealing a catalytic...
Denison police search for catalytic converter thief
Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes.
Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes
CJ’s Coffee served their 1 millionth cup of coffee Monday afternoon at their Main Street...
CJ’s Coffee serves 1 millionth cup of coffee
A Springer man was killed after a crash in Carter County early Sunday morning.
Springer man killed in motorcycle wreck in Carter Co.