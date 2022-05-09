Springer man killed in motorcycle wreck in Carter Co.
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Springer man was killed after a crash in Carter County early Sunday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-77 just one mile north of Ardmore at 2:16 a.m.
Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Raymond L. Riner and a car driven by 36-year-old Jennifer D. South, of Springer, collided.
South and her passenger, 27-year-old Shaun M. Barrett, of Springer, were not injured.
Riner was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers said Riner was not wearing a helmet.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
