Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Springer man killed in motorcycle wreck in Carter Co.

A Springer man was killed after a crash in Carter County early Sunday morning.
A Springer man was killed after a crash in Carter County early Sunday morning.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Springer man was killed after a crash in Carter County early Sunday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-77 just one mile north of Ardmore at 2:16 a.m.

Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Raymond L. Riner and a car driven by 36-year-old Jennifer D. South, of Springer, collided.

South and her passenger, 27-year-old Shaun M. Barrett, of Springer, were not injured.

Riner was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said Riner was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

CJ’s Coffee in served their 1 millionth cup of coffee Monday afternoon at their Main Street...
CJ’s Coffee serves 1 millionth cup of coffee
Governor Kevin Stitt signed HB 3363 on Friday, which he said will deliver high-speed internet...
Governor Stitt signs bill to significantly expand rural broadband connectivity
An Ardmore man was arrested in Love County for stabbing a man.
One arrested in Love Co. stabbing
A man was arrested after police said he exposed himself in a public parking lot in Ardmore, not...
Man arrested after exposing himself in Ardmore parking lot