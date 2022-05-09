Texoma Local
Summer Preview Continues

Good news: Winds will ease into the mid-week period
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It’s “July in May” with an unseasonably strong upper-level ridge providing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal. This feature will move little during the next few days, making for a rather stagnant weather pattern.

There will be a few thunderstorms forming to our west along the dry line during the next couple of days, but these are unlikely to reach Texoma skies. A stout “cap” aloft should keep our skies stable, breezy and hot.

The long-range outlook suggests a small chance of rain Friday night or Saturday as a weak upper wave moves through; this appears to be the only significant t chance of rain during the next 7 days.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, not as windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Friday: Mostly sunny

Friday night: 30% Showers/storms

Saturday:  30% Showers early, mostly sunny afternoon

Sunday: Sunny, less humid

Monday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

