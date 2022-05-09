Texoma Local
Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas voters have approved two amendments to the state’s constitution that aim to give modest breaks to homeowners on property taxes.

About 85% of voters in Saturday’s election supported Proposition 2, which raises the amount of a home’s value that’s exempt from school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, said the change will save the average homeowner about $175 a year.

About 87% of voters supported Proposition 1, which extends the Legislature’s 2019 cuts on school property tax rates to homeowners who are disabled or 65 and older.

