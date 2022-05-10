1 killed, 2 injured in Valley View crash

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - A woman is dead after a two-car crash in Valley View early Tuesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened around 1:02 a.m. on I-35 near Hockley Creek Rd.

Texas DPS said an SUV driven by 73-year-old Angela Winn, of Cleburne, was disabled in the middle of northbound I-35, from a previous crash, when she was struck by another car driven by 30-year-old Cortney Smartt, of Haltom.

Both driver’s and the passenger in Smartt’s car, 19-year-old Daesha Johnson, of Gainesville, were transported to the North Texas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Texas DPS said Smartt was pronounced dead at approximately 1:56 a.m.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

