Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash

Loved ones flocked to the Vietnam War memorial to commemorate the anniversary Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday marks 50 years since a helicopter carrying 34 American soldiers crashed in Vietnam, killing everyone on board.

Roy Adams was part of the battalion, and the last person to see any of them alive.

“My true friends are on that wall,” said Adams, “They’ll always be my friends.”

For children of the victims, like Sherry Elenburg who was just a baby when her father Alvin died, hearing stories from those who knew him in war help paint a picture of the man she never got to know.

“He had an infectious laugh,” said Elenburg, “He was loud. Well, we’ve always questioned why we’re so loud.”

The day featured bell tolling for the 34, a color guard, and wreath-laying ceremony.

Chris Harrell was left to raise small children by herself after her husband was killed.

Tuesday, she tells us she feels a sense of community, and a closeness to the man she loved.

Her husband, Samuel, piloted the ill-fated flight, which was later determined to have crashed due to a mechanical error.

“He was a man with a huge heart,” said Harrell. “He had not much to say, but when he said something, it meant everything.”

According to the National Park Service, these men are 34 of 58,318 names at the Vietnam War Memorial.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
GRAPHIC: Shelby Mackenzie injured by vehicle when taking out trash