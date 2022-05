CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A jury found a Lone Grove man not guilty of child sex crimes on Friday.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 53-year-old Joe Lee Christian was found not guilty on three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Those charges were filed back in March of 2021.

