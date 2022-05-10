Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Dallas man leads Paris Police on pursuit

A Dallas man was arrested after officers said he attempted to get away from them in a box truck.
A Dallas man was arrested after officers said he attempted to get away from them in a box truck.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was arrested after officers said he attempted to get away from them in a box truck.

Paris Police said they were dispatched to the 5200 block of Lamar Ave at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after a caller reported that a yellow box truck was driving all over the roadway and had struck some vehicles while approaching the city limits of Paris.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the box truck sped up and passed vehicles on the shoulder and the left lane of the roadway.

Officers said they pursued the vehicle westbound on highway 82 and were able to get it stopped in the 8400 block of State Hwy 82 West.

The driver, 36-year-old Jason Lenard Kirksey was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Kirksey was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

A man was arrested in Paris after officers said he was in possession of a number of drugs.
Paris Police arrest man for possession of controlled substances
A jury found a Lone Grove man not guilty of child sexual assault on Friday.
Carter Co. man found not guilty of child sexual abuse
A man was arrested after Denison Police responded to a call of an intoxicated person behaving...
Man arrested after stand-off with Denison Police
Sherman Police arrested a man accused of assaulting people Sunday night.
Sherman Police: Out-of-control man arrested for assaulting people