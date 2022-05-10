Dallas man leads Paris Police on pursuit

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was arrested after officers said he attempted to get away from them in a box truck.

Paris Police said they were dispatched to the 5200 block of Lamar Ave at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after a caller reported that a yellow box truck was driving all over the roadway and had struck some vehicles while approaching the city limits of Paris.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the box truck sped up and passed vehicles on the shoulder and the left lane of the roadway.

Officers said they pursued the vehicle westbound on highway 82 and were able to get it stopped in the 8400 block of State Hwy 82 West.

The driver, 36-year-old Jason Lenard Kirksey was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Kirksey was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.