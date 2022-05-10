Texoma Local
Dolly Parton to star in musical about the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza

Dolly Parton is teaming up with Taco Bell for a new musical about the fast-food chain’s Mexican...
Dolly Parton is teaming up with Taco Bell for a new musical about the fast-food chain’s Mexican pizza.(Cropped Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Taco Bell Corp.)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Dolly Parton is still working, working, working.

The “9 to 5″ singer and cultural icon is teaming up with Taco Bell for a new musical about the fast-food chain’s Mexican Pizza.

The Los Angeles Times reports Parton is teaming up with rapper Doja Cat and several Tik Tok stars for the project.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza was a fan favorite until the restaurant discontinued it in 2020.

It’s returning May 19 with a musical. “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” is set to debut on Tik Tok May 26.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “… Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand, and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The Mexican Pizza is made up of two flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

