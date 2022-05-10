Family returns decades later after 1930 Sherman Riot

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Community members gathered on the Grayson County Courthouse steps Monday afternoon to listen, and remember, the events of the 1930 Sherman Riot that took place exactly 92 years ago.

“We have some people in the community that stood up and stood against the mob and we are going to honor those people,” 1930 Sherman Riot Marker Chairperson Melissa Thiel said.

May 9th, 1930 a riot took place outside the Grayson County Courthouse, ultimately resulting in the burning of the courthouse, destruction of Sherman’s black business district, and the lynching of George Hughes.

“Really important to remember the history, recognize the people that were affected and we vow to do better,” Thiel said.

Hughes was accused of sexually assaulting a white woman and was awaiting trial when a mob of nearly 5,000 people gathered around the building.

Yolanda Boyd’s family was one of many families that fled Sherman in the middle of the night scared for their safety.

“It’s important because it tells a story of our victories, of our defeats, our past is what signifies who we are and it tells us what mistakes we’ve made and what we can continue to do to move forward,” Boyd said.

Boyd was one of many people who spoke about what happened 92 years ago.

She moved back to Sherman last year.

“It’s our time now to move forward and see a brighter future for Sherman, TX,” Boyd said.

With the historical marker for the riot of 1930 in the works, this anniversary of the event felt, therapeutic to the organizers.

“So the more we talk about it, the more events that we have, the more healing happens, we want to reconcile we want to heal we want to come together and we want to move forward and you can’t move forward from something you don’t recognize,” Thiel said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.