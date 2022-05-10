Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force at the Justice Department, March 10, 2022 in Washington. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Garland on Wednesday, March 16, for the first time convened a multilateral task force known as REPO, short for Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs, one of several new efforts dedicated to enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine.(Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the U.S. have charged the leader of a notoriously violent Haitian gang with conspiracy to commit hostage taking for his alleged role in the kidnapping of 16 Americans last year.

Joly Germaine, 29, who is also known as “Yonyon,” is accused of leading the 400 Mawozo gang and is the first person charged in the U.S. in connection with the kidnapping of the missionaries last fall. He was extradited to the U.S. last week and faces separate charges in a firearms trafficking case, prosecutors said.

U.S. prosecutors say Germaine was in a Haitian prison during the kidnapping but had “directed and asserted control of 400 Mawozo gang members’ kidnapping operations, including ransom negotiation for the hostages’ release.”

A total of 17 people from the missionary group — 12 adults and five minors — were abducted Oct. 16 shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, the group has said. The group included 16 Americans and one Canadian.

Twelve of the captive missionaries escaped during a daring overnight caper, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow. The group navigated by stars to reach safety after a two-month kidnapping ordeal, according to officials with the Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio-based agency that the missionaries work for.

Their captors from the 400 Mawozo gang initially demanded millions of dollars in ransom. Five other captives had earlier reached freedom. It is still unclear if any ransom was paid. The 12 hostages who escaped were flown to Florida on a U.S. Coast Guard flight, and later reunited with the five hostages who had been released earlier.

“This case shows that the Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to track down anyone who kidnaps a U.S. citizen abroad,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “We will utilize the full reach of our law enforcement authorities to hold accountable anyone responsible for undermining the safety of Americans anywhere in the world.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

A woman is dead after a two-car crash in Valley View early Tuesday morning.
1 killed, 2 injured in Valley View crash
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Two Whitewright High School seniors and identical twins earned valedictorian and salutatorian...
Whitewright High School senior twins earn top of class honors