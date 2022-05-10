Hot Summer Nights announce lineup change

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A change was announced on Monday for Sherman’s free concert series, Hot Summer Nights.

According to post by Hot Summer Nights, Jack Ingram will no longer be performing on June 23.

“In order to continue to work on my mental health and make progress to be better for my family, friends, and fans, I unfortunately have to pull out of my shows June 23-25,″ said Ingram. “I will be attending a retreat that is part of a plan that I have put in place to get healthy. Thank you all for your understanding during this time.”

According to Hot Summer Nights, Jason Boland & The Stragglers have agreed to step-in on June 23 as their headline artist.

