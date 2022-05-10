Texoma Local
A Little Hotter Late Week

Friday night rain potential is shrinking away
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Intense heating along an active west Texas dry line is producing thunderstorms that will be making their way eastward during the overnight hours. However, strong capping in place makes for very low chances of these storms making it into Texoma. However, gusty outflow winds may get into our western counties as these storms decay late tonight. If so, these are not expected to be severe winds, perhaps 30 or 40 mph.

Overall, there’s little change between Tuesday’s weather and Wednesday’s forecast, an upper ridge passes overhead Thu-Fri, boosting high temperatures into the mid-90s.

There’s a very small chance of showers, 10%, overnight Friday night. Latest projections push a weak upper wave farther to the south, making for the lower Friday night rain chances compared to yesterday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Friday: Mostly sunny

Friday night: 10% Showers/storms

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Sunny and hot

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

