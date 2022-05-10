A Little Hotter Late Week
Friday night rain potential is shrinking away
Intense heating along an active west Texas dry line is producing thunderstorms that will be making their way eastward during the overnight hours. However, strong capping in place makes for very low chances of these storms making it into Texoma. However, gusty outflow winds may get into our western counties as these storms decay late tonight. If so, these are not expected to be severe winds, perhaps 30 or 40 mph.
Overall, there’s little change between Tuesday’s weather and Wednesday’s forecast, an upper ridge passes overhead Thu-Fri, boosting high temperatures into the mid-90s.
There’s a very small chance of showers, 10%, overnight Friday night. Latest projections push a weak upper wave farther to the south, making for the lower Friday night rain chances compared to yesterday.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy
Friday: Mostly sunny
Friday night: 10% Showers/storms
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Sunday: Sunny and hot
Monday: Sunny skies
Tuesday: Sunny and windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.