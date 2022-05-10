Man arrested after stand-off with Denison Police

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after Denison Police responded to a call of an intoxicated person behaving erratically on Saturday evening.

Police said a caller advised them that John Mathews had discharged a firearm in the 1100 block of W. Woodard.

Officers said when they arrived on scene Mathews was contacted, but refused to cooperate while standing outside the residence with a firearm. Mathews subsequently fired a second-round while outside the residence.

The Sherman Police Department’s Special Response Team was requested and responded while the Denison Police Department’s negotiator continued to speak with Mathews.

Officers said the negotiator was able to get Mathews to put his firearm down, and he was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of Sherman SRT.

Police said no one was injured during this incident.

Mathews was transported to the Grayson County Jail where he was booked in for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set to $25,000.

