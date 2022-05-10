Man sets family home on fire, leads police on chase

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they responded to a disturbance Sunday night, involving a man covering the front door of his family’s apartment with gasoline.

Police said 34-year-old Ryan Wright covered the front door of his family’s apartment on North Heritage Parkway with gasoline and set it on fire. Wright fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers said during their investigation Wright’s vehicle was observed in Howe travelling southbound on US 75, and when a traffic stop was attempted, Wright fled.

The vehicle was pursued by police to Plano where troopers from the Department of Public Safety took over the pursuit. DPS pursued the vehicle for approximately one hour before terminating the pursuit.

Police said detectives were able to determine Wright made it to San Marcos, and the San Marcos Police Department was able to locate and arrest Wright on an active warrant for Arson.

Officers said the fire set by Wright did not spread past the door and only caused minor damage.

