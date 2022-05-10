Manhunt for Ada pursuit suspect still underway

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man is still at large after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Ada Saturday morning.

Police said Trenton Cole Davis was traveling west on state highway 3 before doing a U-turn and crashing on Oak Street.

Troopers said he took off on foot and they think he was carrying a rifle.

The truck he was driving was later confirmed stolen.

Davis has a warrant out for his arrest now.

Troopers said he is believed to be armed and dangerous, they say if you see him to contact 911.

