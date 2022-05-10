Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Manhunt for Ada pursuit suspect still underway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with other law enforcement agencies are still looking for a...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with other law enforcement agencies are still looking for a man that led officers on a pursuit in Ada(KSWO)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man is still at large after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Ada Saturday morning.

Police said Trenton Cole Davis was traveling west on state highway 3 before doing a U-turn and crashing on Oak Street.

Troopers said he took off on foot and they think he was carrying a rifle.

The truck he was driving was later confirmed stolen.

Davis has a warrant out for his arrest now.

Troopers said he is believed to be armed and dangerous, they say if you see him to contact 911.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

A group of activists and historians in Grayson County are pushing for a new Texas Historical...
Family returns decades later after 1930 Sherman Riot
Bobby Thompson recalls the moment he was crushed under a tree in his own home.
Sherwood Shores man recovering in rehab after tornado
Ardmore has a hundred and fifty condemned houses as of Monday. They cost money to tear down, ...
Ardmore locals save condemned homes to sell to families
In Bonham, all eyes are on the school bond that landed with 593 votes for passing it and 593...
Bonham ISD proposed school bond lands as tie on election day