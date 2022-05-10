Paris Police arrest man for possession of controlled substances

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Paris after officers said he was in possession of a number of drugs.

Paris Police said 44-year-old Rodrick Tyrell Rose was failing to drive in a single lane of traffic while driving 10 miles per hour, and drove off of the roadway, onto a sidewalk.

Officers said Rose was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills that he did not have a prescription to possess, and marijuana.

Rose was also found to be in possession of a set of digital scales.

Rose was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana.

Rose was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

