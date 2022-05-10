Sherman Police: Out-of-control man arrested for assaulting people

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man accused of assaulting people Sunday night.

Police said they received a call around 7:40 p.m. regarding an out-of-control male who was assaulting people in the 100 block of East Hill Street.

When officers arrived on scene they said 21-year-old Preston Trusley was uncooperative and used a wrench to start breaking windows at the residence.

Officers attempted to take Trusley into custody by deploying a Taser, but it was ineffective, and Trusley was able to retreat into the residence through the window.

Officers said additional police units, including a Sherman PD K-9 unit responded to the scene. Officers and K-9 Jaeger ultimately entered the residence, and Trusley was located and apprehended by K-9 Jaeger.

Trusley was treated for minor injuries and transported to Grayson County Jail for assault causes bodily family member and resisting arrest.

