Sherwood Shores man recovering in rehab after tornado

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - A man is on a long road to recovery after being injured in the March Sherwood Shores tornado. He recalls the moment he was crushed under a tree in his own home.

“It was something, just happened in seconds I mean it just 20 seconds it was all over,” said Bobby Thompson, recovering after the Sherwood Shores tornado.

Thompson and his wife Jerri Lyn have lived in Sherwood Shores for a year, and have never experienced severe weather quite like March 21 when an EF2 tornado hit their neighborhood at 130 miles per hour.

“Going outside and she said honey look at this wind and then when we went outside and looked I told her we got very few seconds to get inside. And then she went to the couch and I went to go dive to go next to her and when I did that’s when the tornado come and hit,” said Thompson.

He remembers everything.

“It didn’t knock me out either time. I didn’t get knocked out when the roof caved in on me and it just all caved in on me. Seconds after that then a tree come flying in the air straight at me,” said Thompson.

His back was nearly broken in half, and a nerve in his right leg was severed. 13 hours of surgery, 2 rods, 18 screws and 5 weeks in the hospital later he’s now in rehab. But even in that moment his focus was not on himself.

“Just praying to God that she was okay. You know I couldn’t see her,” said Thompson.

He counts himself lucky to be alive and not paralyzed, and hopes others heed storm warnings after hearing his story.

“I know now when I do now if I see or hear anything I’m gonna go get where I’m supposed to be and not go look outside and see the wind or nothing,” said Thompson.

He’s taking rehab one step at a time.

“I’m just now starting, I took 26 feet today and that’s as far as I’ve walked, I’ve been here for 2 months,” said Thompson.

All they ask for is prayers.

