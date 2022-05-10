Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherwood Shores man recovering in rehab after tornado

Bobby Thompson recalls the moment he was crushed under a tree in his own home.
Bobby Thompson recalls the moment he was crushed under a tree in his own home.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - A man is on a long road to recovery after being injured in the March Sherwood Shores tornado. He recalls the moment he was crushed under a tree in his own home.

“It was something, just happened in seconds I mean it just 20 seconds it was all over,” said Bobby Thompson, recovering after the Sherwood Shores tornado.

Thompson and his wife Jerri Lyn have lived in Sherwood Shores for a year, and have never experienced severe weather quite like March 21 when an EF2 tornado hit their neighborhood at 130 miles per hour.

“Going outside and she said honey look at this wind and then when we went outside and looked I told her we got very few seconds to get inside. And then she went to the couch and I went to go dive to go next to her and when I did that’s when the tornado come and hit,” said Thompson.

He remembers everything.

“It didn’t knock me out either time. I didn’t get knocked out when the roof caved in on me and it just all caved in on me. Seconds after that then a tree come flying in the air straight at me,” said Thompson.

His back was nearly broken in half, and a nerve in his right leg was severed. 13 hours of surgery, 2 rods, 18 screws and 5 weeks in the hospital later he’s now in rehab. But even in that moment his focus was not on himself.

“Just praying to God that she was okay. You know I couldn’t see her,” said Thompson.

He counts himself lucky to be alive and not paralyzed, and hopes others heed storm warnings after hearing his story.

“I know now when I do now if I see or hear anything I’m gonna go get where I’m supposed to be and not go look outside and see the wind or nothing,” said Thompson.

He’s taking rehab one step at a time.

“I’m just now starting, I took 26 feet today and that’s as far as I’ve walked, I’ve been here for 2 months,” said Thompson.

All they ask for is prayers.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

A group of activists and historians in Grayson County are pushing for a new Texas Historical...
Family returns decades later after 1930 Sherman Riot
Ardmore has a hundred and fifty condemned houses as of Monday. They cost money to tear down, ...
Ardmore locals save condemned homes to sell to families
In Bonham, all eyes are on the school bond that landed with 593 votes for passing it and 593...
Bonham ISD proposed school bond lands as tie on election day
Police are now classifying the death of a Sherman woman found last week in Wisconsin as a...
Sherman mother found dead in Wisconsin