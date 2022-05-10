Skip to content
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
News
Weather
Sports
Send Us Your News Tip
Watch Live
Search
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Weather Cams
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Viewing Guide
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Newsletter
Poll
Where to Watch Us
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
TMC Medical Minutes-Labral Repair
TMC Medical Minutes-Labral Repair
By
KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT
|
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Latest News
TMC Medical Minutes-Labral Repair
TMC Medical Minutes-Mohs surgery
TMC Medical Minutes-Mohs surgery
TMC Medical Minutes-Spider Bites