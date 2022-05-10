Texoma Local
Tulsa ballerina statue to be restored; more pieces found

Tulsa historical officials say enough pieces of a stolen bronze statue of a famous Native American ballerina have been recovered to restore it.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa historical officials say enough pieces of a stolen bronze statue of a famous Native American ballerina have been recovered to restore it.

Tulsa Historical Society and Museum Director Michelle Place told the Tulsa World that the additional missing pieces of the statue of Marjorie Tallchief include the head.

One of the original sculptors says he will be able to restore the statue.

Still missing are the lower half of each leg, both feet and one arm.

Tallchief and her sister, Maria Tallchief, were among five Native American ballerinas known as renowned Five Moons and a bronze statue of each was placed outside the Tulsa museum.

