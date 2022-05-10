Woodmen Circle time capsule opened

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After standing tall for almost a century Woodmen Circle’s days are numbered.

Demolition for the 1920s home began earlier this month, and during the process crews uncovered a time capsule at the site.

Nate Strauch, the City of Sherman Spokesperson said they found books, old reports detailing the history of the home, lists of clubs and organizations, and even a copy of the Bible.

Demolition for the 1920s home began earlier this month, and during the process crews uncovered a time capsule at the site. (Nate Strauch, City of Sherman Spokesperson)

Unfortunately, Strauch said all of the items inside the time capsule suffered water damage.

According to the city, the owner of the building is attempting to find a way to dry and rescue what’s left of the capsule.

There’s no word yet on what the land will be used for.

Take a virtual tour of the Woodmen Circle Home.

