Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Apple to discontinue iPods after 20-plus years

Tuesday the tech giant announced it was discontinuing the iPod.
Tuesday the tech giant announced it was discontinuing the iPod.(Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The device that helped Apple change the entire music industry will soon be just a memory.

Tuesday the tech giant announced it was discontinuing the iPod.

The digital music player was first introduced back on Oct. 23, 2001. It was the first portable MP3 player that could hold up to a thousand songs.

The device redefined how people bought, enjoyed and shared music.

The iPod was the first portable MP3 player that could hold up to a thousand songs.
The iPod was the first portable MP3 player that could hold up to a thousand songs.(Apple via CNN Newsource)

The iPod eventually underwent several upgrades and variations.

It started to lose popularity as smartphones took over as the main source for listening to music on the go.

Now Apple says its newest iPod touch will be the final iteration of the device.

You can buy them online and at stores for $199 while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Madi Koesler, a recent Lyman High School graduate, took the disputed images during a walkout...
Florida students win in yearbook disagreement over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, is back in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in...
Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama after being captured in Indiana
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation hit 8.3% over past year, slows from previous month’s 4-decade high
Clarence Dixon's execution is scheduled for May 11, 2022.
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years