Beat the heat

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -With the temperatures rising, many are at risk of heat exhaustion and even heat strokes.

RN, Kelsey Ferguson, says “if you have increased confusion… started having chest pain, and shortness of breath” then you should call 911 and seek medical attention.

Ferguson also states, “there’s no specific amount of time in the sun or a certain temperature that’s going to be a magic number.” (Ferguson)

However, what will make you susceptible to heat related illnesses is not being acclimated to the heat.

“If you’re new to working in these conditions, you need to work shorter hours with more breaks until your body becomes acclimated to those temperatures” (Ferguson).

Another danger that comes with the heat is leaving children or pets unsupervised in the vehicle.

“You know these kids… can potentially have seizures, get temperatures greater than 104″ (Ferguson).

Sgt. Brett Mullen, says “It’s a terrible tragedy when it does occur…Texas law does make it illegal to leave a child that’s under seven-years-old unattended in a vehicle for longer than five minutes”.

If convicted, you can be charged with a Class C Misdemeanor, with a fine up to 500-dollars.

Depending on the circumstance, if a child dies, you could face charges “such as negligent homicide or manslaughter or even murder charges”.

Officials say to prevent forgetting your child, leave your purse or phone in the backseat.

You could even put one of your shoes in the back, “you’re not going to walk away without your shoe” (Mullen).

Health officials say that the greatest prevention in any heat related illness is hydration.

Ferguson said you should set a goal, drink half your bodyweight in ounces and take a sip of water every fifteen minutes (even if you are not thirsty).

As far as clothing, stick to lighter colors and fewer layers.

If you can, try to do yard work, or other outside activities during the morning or evenings, when the sun is not at its peak.

