Gainesville hires Searcy to lead football program

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards have hired Neil Searcy, a Gainesville alum, to lead the football program.

Searcy played for the Leopards in the late 1980′s. He has spent most of his coaching career at Killeen High School where he has been the head coach since 2015. He has also been the head coach at Wichita Falls Hirschi.

Searcy played college football at Texas A&M Commerce, where he was an all-conference defensive back.

