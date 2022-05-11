Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Gainesville hires Searcy to lead football program

Gainesville hires Searcy has HFC
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards have hired Neil Searcy, a Gainesville alum, to lead the football program.

Searcy played for the Leopards in the late 1980′s. He has spent most of his coaching career at Killeen High School where he has been the head coach since 2015. He has also been the head coach at Wichita Falls Hirschi.

Searcy played college football at Texas A&M Commerce, where he was an all-conference defensive back.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Silo prepares for State Baseball
Silo looking for 5th straight title
Kingston prepares for State Baseball
Kingston prepares for state baseball tournament
Silo prepares for State Baseball
Silo prepares for State Baseball
Kingston prepares for State Baseball
Kingston prepares for State Baseball