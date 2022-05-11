Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Kingston prepares for state baseball tournament

Kingston prepares for State Baseball
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Okla (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins are headed back to the state tournament.

The Redskins will open play against Oklahoma Christian at 11am at Choctaw High School on Thursday. Kingston has a deep, veteran club that knows how to win and they are excited to do just that.

“Feel really good,” infielder Grant Holmes said. “We have a lot of experience. We have a lot of guys coming back that have played in some really big games at some point and time.”

“We have a lot of seniors,” outfielder Brady Brister said. “We have been there a lot. I think it’s a big deal playing in a lot of these games. We kind of know what to expect.”

“This group of seniors has been to 3 state tournament in 3 opportunities,” head coach Darron Henson said. “We didn’t get to play in 2020. They have a lot of experience and we look forward to going to the state tournament and putting our best foot forward.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Silo prepares for State Baseball
Silo looking for 5th straight title
Gainesville hires Searcy has HFC
Gainesville hires Searcy to lead football program
Silo prepares for State Baseball
Silo prepares for State Baseball
Kingston prepares for State Baseball
Kingston prepares for State Baseball