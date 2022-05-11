Kingston prepares for state baseball tournament

KINGSTON, Okla (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins are headed back to the state tournament.

The Redskins will open play against Oklahoma Christian at 11am at Choctaw High School on Thursday. Kingston has a deep, veteran club that knows how to win and they are excited to do just that.

“Feel really good,” infielder Grant Holmes said. “We have a lot of experience. We have a lot of guys coming back that have played in some really big games at some point and time.”

“We have a lot of seniors,” outfielder Brady Brister said. “We have been there a lot. I think it’s a big deal playing in a lot of these games. We kind of know what to expect.”

“This group of seniors has been to 3 state tournament in 3 opportunities,” head coach Darron Henson said. “We didn’t get to play in 2020. They have a lot of experience and we look forward to going to the state tournament and putting our best foot forward.”

