Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Madill man arrested for child rape

Booking photo of Kendall Cannon
Booking photo of Kendall Cannon(Marshall Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was arrested and charged with first degree rape, and authorities say the victim was a child.

Court documents state that Kendall Cannon, 45, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old on multiple occasions.

They also state that his wife, Debra Cannon, 37, knew about the assaults.

Online court records show he’s charged with first degree rape. She is charged with felony child neglect.

Mr. Cannon’s bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

The search continues Wednesday for a person who fell off a personal watercraft into Lake Texoma...
Search continues for missing person at Lake Texoma
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Parents of murdered Sherman mother return to Texoma
Swimmers gather at the Blue Hole Pool at Turner Falls for the first week of the 2022 swimming...
Turner Falls preparing lifeguards for summer swimming season
n Sherman and Denison, the average gas price on Tuesday is $4.09
Rising gas prices set new record in Texoma