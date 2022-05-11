Madill man arrested for child rape

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was arrested and charged with first degree rape, and authorities say the victim was a child.

Court documents state that Kendall Cannon, 45, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old on multiple occasions.

They also state that his wife, Debra Cannon, 37, knew about the assaults.

Online court records show he’s charged with first degree rape. She is charged with felony child neglect.

Mr. Cannon’s bond was set at $150,000.

