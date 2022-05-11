Texoma Local
Navy sailor killed in training accident was Texas man

181103-N-UX013-1010 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 3, 2018) Quartermaster 2nd Class Christopher McGann, right, attaches a line to Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ryan Dekorte for a search-and-rescue recovery during a man-overboard drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109). Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)(MC3 Jonathan Clay | U.S. Navy)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says the Naval Special Warfare sailor killed in a training accident in Virginia was Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan DeKorte, from Lubbock, Texas.

DeKorte died Monday from injuries received late last week during a helicopter landing incident during an exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia. He was 35.

According to a Navy official, the helicopter experienced a hard landing near DeKorte, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

