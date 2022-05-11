Parents of murdered Sherman mother return to Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The body of Sherman mother Emily Rogers is now back in Texas after she was reported missing, and later found dead in Wisconsin last week.

Rogers grew up in Texoma, her parents Ammie Lyde and Terry Rogers want people to know she was loved.

Her parents said she was considered the “mother hen” of the family, a born leader and was always there to help out.

They never expected to be here, without her, and in the middle of a homicide and sexual assault investigation.

“Her life was cut short and she had other things to do like she could have gone on and help other people and maybe she can still help other people raise awareness for domestic violence,” Lyde said.

Lyde said she became concerned for her daughter’s safety when one of Emily’s friends living in Milwaukee asked if she’d heard from her recently, her heart sank when she checked social media.

“A 23-year-old you know they live on their phones so when they’re not active on social media for two days that sends off all kinds of bells,” Lyde said.

On May 1st, a missing person report was filed.

“I had to do something, I had to look for my daughter,” Lyde said.

Emily’s parents traveled from Texas to Wisconsin to join search parties.

They were reunited with their 15-month-old granddaughter, Katie, that same day.

“I told the cop I said you just don’t know how happy you just made us man I said you just made me the happiest grandfather-man on this planet,” Rogers said

“I have a piece of my daughter and I will always have a piece of my daughter and no one can take her away from me,” Lyde said.

A few days later, they were given news no parents ever want to hear, Emily’s body was found behind a building in south Milwaukee.

“That was the most devastating news you could ever have, you can prepare yourself for the worst all you want, but until that day comes and they tell you that your child isn’t coming home there’s no preparing for it, you can prepare for it all you want but once that cold hard reality hits you, you just go numb,” Rogers said.

Rogers’ parents said they didn’t know the type of relationship she was in until after she went missing.

“Whether it’s a male or a female being abused get out, get away learn something from this that it can happen to you, get away,” Lyde said.

Emily’s boyfriend is one of multiple people being held in custody by police in relation to her death.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Milwaukee police can’t say how Emily died, but they are investigating her death as a homicide.

