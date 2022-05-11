Texoma Local
Record Heat Possible Beginning Friday

The Heat Wave may last well into next week, not good news as our drought creeps back into our soils.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texoma skies are expected to remain in the grip of a mid-summer style upper ridge well into next week. This spells potential for record heat by the weekend, especially as soils are drying quickly in our hot, breezy pattern.

A weak cold front will enter Oklahoma Thursday-Friday and may get close enough to fire up a few thunderstorms into Friday evening. Since the odds are very low for these storms to make it all the way into the News 12 viewing area, I will hang on to just a 10% chance of a thunderstorm Friday evening through late Friday night.

The upper ridge looks to be at its strongest Sun-Tue and record highs are likely to be tied or broken each day. The existing maximum temperature record for May 15 (Sunday) is 92 degrees, and for May 16th (Monday), 94 degrees.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Friday night: 10% Showers/storms

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot (for May)

Sunday: Sunny, record heat

Monday: Sunny and hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, and hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

