Search continues for missing person at Lake Texoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The search continues Wednesday for a person who fell off a personal watercraft into Lake Texoma Tuesday.

Troopers said it happened Tuesday evening near Oakview Beach south of Kingston.

Oklahoma High Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said their Dive Team has been activated and they currently have 12 units searching for the victim.

News 12 has a crew at the scene and will let you know when more information becomes available.

