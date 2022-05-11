Texoma Local
Silo looking for 5th straight title

Silo prepares for State Baseball
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SILO, Okla. (KXII) - The Silo Rebels have been down this road many times before.

Silo is headed back to state looking to earn their fifth state championship in a row, and their 7th in the past nine tournaments. The Rebels also won the fall title just a few months ago.

“Not many people get to do this,” outfielder Mason Urbany said. “Being a part of it is awesome. There’s no better feeling then winning state. Me getting four, it went by so fast. We have a chance to go get another, that sounds pretty good.”

“We prepare all season for this,” catcher Josh Trout said. “This is what our whole season is for right here, the state tournament.”

“It’s really fun. Every year it’s fun,” pitcher Carter Parker said. “It’s no different this year than last year. It’s the thrill of going up there, getting the job done and showing everybody what we can do.”

“Every year is different,” head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. “If you played last year, you probably have a new roll this year. For these guys it’s going to be new and special for them because they have not done it the way way they are going to have to do it this year.”

