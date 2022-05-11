Tishomingo High School students accepted into Murray State ACE program.

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Four Tishomingo High School students were accepted into Murray State’s Accelerated College Education Program starting next school year.

The program will allow them to begin earning college credits, alongside their hours needed to receive their diplomas from the school.

“The goal is for them to graduate high school and Murray State College with an associate’s degree at the same time,” said Ginger Cothran, assistant vice president of academic affairs for Murray State college.

The students have achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher, had good attendance, came highly recommended by the high school and completed an essay to qualify for the program.

The program is for first generation and minority students, Cothran said, to “help bridge the came of students that struggle to get into college to start with.”

“Part of the policy for this program is that the students cannot pay tuition (that are in financial need) and Murray state college will give a scholarship fee waiver so most everything will be covered,” Cothran said.

Starting next year the students can start taking college courses in pursuit of a two year degree, an applied associate’s degree preparing them for the workforce or a transfer degree for a four-year university.

Murray State College is also partnered with Kingston, Sulphur and Madill High Schools for the program.

The students seeking a four-year university to attend are able to pursue an arts and science degree built of their 40 hours of general education courses and electives in their area of choice, Cothran said.

The students will complete their general education hours before graduating from their respective high schools.

The last 20 hours are for them to pursue their interests “to help them transfer to a two or four year university.”

The other pathways available for students seeking to enter the workforce after graduating from the high school are degrees in manufacturing technology, business management and computer information technology.

“We are giving students a step forward, a head start for them to change their future families and their communities,” Cothran said.

Students participating in the ACE program that plan to change their curricular path from a technology degree to a degree that transfers to a four-year university will have to maintain a 3.0 GPA in high school and a 2.5 GPA at Murray State and qualify for accurate placement in college-level courses.

Abigail Vossler said she got into the program to set an example for her siblings and plans on pursuing a degree in education.

“I’m going to transfer those credits to a four year university,” Vossler said. “I’m proud of myself because I’ve really struggled a lot since middle school and this is just an amazing opportunity.”

Classes for the program will begin in August for the 2022-23 school year.

