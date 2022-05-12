Texoma Local
Bicyclist struck, killed in crash near Haworth

An Idabel bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in McCurtain County Tuesday night.(Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Idabel bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in McCurtain County Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Rachel J. Westbrooks was traveling eastbound on Ruby Hill Rd on a bicycle, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by an SUV driven by Adrianne L. Johnson, of Broken Bow, that was traveling northbound on Pollard Rd.

Westbrooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said she was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

