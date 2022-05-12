Texoma Local
Calera gears up for state baseball tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla (KXII) - The Calera Bulldogs are headed back to the state tournament.

Calera has been to state many times in their recent history. They will face top seed Silo in the opening round, a team they know a lot about.

Calera has overcome many things this season. They just beat the number four ranked team in regionals to get here. They have one senior, with several young players that have big game experience.

“It’s really exciting,” infielder Kaden Huddleston said. “It’s nothing new around here. We do this every year and we just have to go and execute and play ball.”

“We’ve worked hard all season,” infielder Colt Weaver said. “I feel like we deserve to go back. We have fought for everything so far.”

“We expect to go to state every year,” outfielder Cole Reese said. “It’s something we really strive for and try to do here.”

“It feels good,” infielder Jeffrey Sweeney said. “I have been going since my freshman year. It feels good to go back a third time. We have higher expectations this year.”

“They practice hard every day and they are just a good team,” head coach Rickey Teafatiller said “We don’t have a superstar, but they all work together. They all know their role and they play to the best of their ability. If they continue to do that we have a good chance this week.”

Calera and Silo will play at 11am at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.

