DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A man crashed his car into a building in Denison on May 12.

It happened at Studio Seventy-Five Hair, Skin, and Nails around 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

A City of Denison building inspector was sent to check on the structure, which is standard procedure for this type of incident.

