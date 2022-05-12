Jake’s Place holding autism awareness event

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Jake’s Place in Denison will be holding an autism awareness event Saturday donating half of the proceeds to Autism Awareness.

From 11 am to 5 pm there will be live entertainment outside the venue, bounce houses for kids, food trucks, vendors and snow cones.

Jake’s Place owner Barry Reed said 100 percent of those proceeds for food truck vendors will be donated to Autism Awareness.

“When I wake up every morning I see my son and I just want to do something for him everyday if I can,” Reed said, speaking about his son who has autism and whom he named Jake’s Place after. “Being a parent for an autism child is a 24/7 job, there’s a lot of kids who come out here who autistic and challenged and we do as much as we can for them.”

Reed said there will also be a bike show where riders are able to win awards, a jeep show and classic car show.

Reed said he’s putting on the event to do something special for his son.

“He’s challenged, autistic children and challenged kids don’t get to do things that normal kids get to do and you have to reach out and do special things so Jake is my motivation,” Reed said.

Reed said there will also be biker groups coming from Dallas, Fort Worth and Oklahoma City within a 300 mile radius to help put on the bike show.

