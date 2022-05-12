Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Jake’s Place holding autism awareness event

Jake’s Place in Denison will be holding an autism awareness event Saturday donating half of the...
Jake’s Place in Denison will be holding an autism awareness event Saturday donating half of the proceeds to Autism Awareness.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Jake’s Place in Denison will be holding an autism awareness event Saturday donating half of the proceeds to Autism Awareness.

From 11 am to 5 pm there will be live entertainment outside the venue, bounce houses for kids, food trucks, vendors and snow cones.

Jake’s Place owner Barry Reed said 100 percent of those proceeds for food truck vendors will be donated to Autism Awareness.

“When I wake up every morning I see my son and I just want to do something for him everyday if I can,” Reed said, speaking about his son who has autism and whom he named Jake’s Place after. “Being a parent for an autism child is a 24/7 job, there’s a lot of kids who come out here who autistic and challenged and we do as much as we can for them.”

Reed said there will also be a bike show where riders are able to win awards, a jeep show and classic car show.

Reed said he’s putting on the event to do something special for his son.

“He’s challenged, autistic children and challenged kids don’t get to do things that normal kids get to do and you have to reach out and do special things so Jake is my motivation,” Reed said.

Reed said there will also be biker groups coming from Dallas, Fort Worth and Oklahoma City within a 300 mile radius to help put on the bike show.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Parents of murdered Sherman mother return to Texoma
Booking photo of Kendall Cannon
Madill man arrested for child rape
Demolition for the 1920s building began earlier this month, and during the process crews...
Woodmen Circle time capsule opened
Ridin Solo resting before the PBR World Finals in Forth Worth, TX.
Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals

Latest News

The Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced the statewide launch of Dolly...
Oklahoma launches partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
ODOT announced a new project will widen 1-35 from four to six lanes at the state line.
Contract approved to widen I-35 to six lanes near Thackerville
An Idabel bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in McCurtain County Tuesday night.
Bicyclist struck, killed in crash near Haworth
Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man