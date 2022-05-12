Marietta sends three to college basketball ranks

MARIETTA, Okla (KXII) - Marietta had three student-athletes sign with college basketball programs.

Toriauna Douglass signed up to play college basketball at NEOSHO college after a tremendous career with the Lady Indians.

“A lot of joy,” Torianuna Douglass said. “I have a lot of support here, my family included. I’m excited for this journey. I’m excited to go to Kansas, somewhere five hours from here.”

Kaylie Douglass signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan to play college hoops.

“I have a lot of basketball memories here,” Kaylie Douglass said. “I wanted to thank my family and my coaches that I have had.”

Haven Matthews is headed to Southwestern in Kansas to play her college hoops.

“I feels really good,” Matthews said. “I wouldn’t be here without my coaches help, honestly.”

