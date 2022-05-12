Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Marietta sends three to college basketball ranks

Marietta triple basketball signings
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla (KXII) - Marietta had three student-athletes sign with college basketball programs.

Toriauna Douglass signed up to play college basketball at NEOSHO college after a tremendous career with the Lady Indians.

“A lot of joy,” Torianuna Douglass said. “I have a lot of support here, my family included. I’m excited for this journey. I’m excited to go to Kansas, somewhere five hours from here.”

Kaylie Douglass signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan to play college hoops.

“I have a lot of basketball memories here,” Kaylie Douglass said. “I wanted to thank my family and my coaches that I have had.”

Haven Matthews is headed to Southwestern in Kansas to play her college hoops.

“I feels really good,” Matthews said. “I wouldn’t be here without my coaches help, honestly.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Calera prepares for state baseball
Calera gears up for state baseball tournament
Marietta triple basketball signings
Marietta triple basketball signings
Calera prepares for state baseball
Calera prepares for state baseball
Silo prepares for State Baseball
Silo looking for 5th straight title