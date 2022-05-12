Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo

Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time, Barbie is wearing hearing aids.

On Wednesday, Mattel announced several new Barbie dolls that emphasize diversity and inclusion.

The new line-up includes a Barbie doll wearing a hot pink hearing aid, another doll with a prosthetic leg, and a Ken doll with vitiligo – a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.

A Ken doll with vitiligo is an addition to one of Barbie, which was released in 2020 to major success.

Mattel is also offering dolls without the stereotypical Barbie body type. That includes smaller chests and fuller figures, intended to be more representative of varied body types.

You can find the new Barbie dolls at Walmart, Target and on Amazon starting in June.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Parents of murdered Sherman mother return to Texoma
Demolition for the 1920s building began earlier this month, and during the process crews...
Woodmen Circle time capsule opened
Booking photo of Kendall Cannon
Madill man arrested for child rape
Ridin Solo resting before the PBR World Finals in Forth Worth, TX.
Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, other lawmakers
On Thursday, the White House marked one million COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.
White House marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
Garrison Buchanan was the first, and only, person at the time to enroll in the program at ETSU...
University celebrates first student to graduate from academic program for those with special needs
FILE - Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin leaves a hearing in federal court on Monday,...
January trial date set for ex-NY lieutenant governor in corruption case