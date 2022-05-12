Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of nurses from across the country were in the nation’s capital Thursday.

They’re honoring fellow nurses who’ve lost their lives and fighting for change.

They say they want fair and realistic wages, and they want to feel safe at work.

They are tired of the violence against healthcare workers, and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of those concerns.

Nurse organizations who made the trip to Capitol Hill say voicing their support is a big part of this march.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Parents of murdered Sherman mother return to Texoma
Booking photo of Kendall Cannon
Madill man arrested for child rape
Demolition for the 1920s building began earlier this month, and during the process crews...
Woodmen Circle time capsule opened
Ridin Solo resting before the PBR World Finals in Forth Worth, TX.
Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals

Latest News

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says
The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. ...
Mom accused of killing her children knocked on neighbors’ doors telling them to ‘kill their kids,’ police say
More than 900 homes have been evacuated in the coastal Orange County neighborhood.
Wildfires raging in California, destroying homes
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, 4 other lawmakers
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says