Oklahoma launches partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced the statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s imagination Library late Tuesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the program would allow Oklahoma families to sign up their zero to five-year-old children to receive an age appropriate book every month at no cost.

According to the department of education right now there are 13 affiliates covering 82 cities and towns. Adding that the program will cover all 77 counties as soon as they get partners onboard.

Happening now: State Supt. Joy Hofmeister announces the statewide launch of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library!... Posted by Oklahoma State Department of Education on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

