Sherman student athletes help launch new line of apparel

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Lights, camera, action.

On Thursday, Sherman High School had a big visitor on campus.

Sports equipment company Oakley is launching their new line of apparel called ‘Athlete Essentials’.

Senior athletes volunteered to help film for advertisements that will be used for Oakley’s new line.

Megan Leisinger, Oakley’s Director of Retail Brand Marketing said Oakley wanted to use real students “to really show the athletes journey… and the love of high school sports”.

But it was also the new athletic complex that put Sherman on Oakley’s radar.

Scott Wissmueller who is the Channel Sales Manager for Oakley states, “this place has surpassed any expectations… it doesn’t do it just in a picture. I mean you have to see it for yourself.”

Wissmueller also added, “it’s an amazing Division I college campus in my opinion, it’s great”.

Sherman Independent School District couldn’t be anymore proud.

“It justifies what our community has done, what our school board has done”, states Bob Jones who serves as the Athletic Director for Sherman ISD.

The school district said the experience will help the athletes grow and eventually they could receive free apparel.

But first, they will have to graduate.

The students “were so fired up… it was so fun to watch them” (Jones).

Sherman ISD hopes this campaign helps put them on the map for future opportunities.

“Somebody will see this and go ‘we ought to shoot a movie there in Sherman… we ought to do more commercials in Sherman’ and just keep bringing people to this beautiful place in Texoma” (Jones).

The new Oakley line won’t be out until August.

However, we should see the Sherman teams represented by July.

