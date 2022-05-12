Small Storm Chances, Big Weekend Heat

Daytime temperatures will slowly climb into the weekend, but thankfully dry air aloft is mixing down to the surface during the afternoons, keeping the humidity more tolerable than it was last weekend. Highs will likely break records, possibly Saturday and with higher certainty on Sunday as we move into the mid and upper 90s.

There will be two low-end chances for rain during the next 7 days — Friday night and again Saturday night. In both cases, a weak front to our north may fire storms that would drift our way while in the process of weakening. If we get a storm in Texoma, tornadoes are unlikely but a marginally severe storm is possible. Overall, this is a rather low-end threat.

Overall, most of us will probably not see rain during the next week, but we’ll feel the heat. Daytime highs will remain near record levels through much of next week with maximum temperatures in the 93 to 98 degree range.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Friday night: 10% Showers/storms

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot (for May)

Saturday night: 10% Showers/storms

Sunday: Mostly sunny, record heat

Monday: Sunny and hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, and hot

Thursday: Sunny, windy, and hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.