Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Small Storm Chances, Big Weekend Heat

Marginal risk of Fri/Sat night-time severe storms, but odds are low
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Daytime temperatures will slowly climb into the weekend, but thankfully dry air aloft is mixing down to the surface during the afternoons, keeping the humidity more tolerable than it was last weekend. Highs will likely break records, possibly Saturday and with higher certainty on Sunday as we move into the mid and upper 90s.

There will be two low-end chances for rain during the next 7 days — Friday night and again Saturday night. In both cases, a weak front to our north may fire storms that would drift our way while in the process of weakening. If we get a storm in Texoma, tornadoes are unlikely but a marginally severe storm is possible. Overall, this is a rather low-end threat.

Overall, most of us will probably not see rain during the next week, but we’ll feel the heat. Daytime highs will remain near record levels through much of next week with maximum temperatures in the 93 to 98 degree range.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Friday night: 10% Showers/storms

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot (for May)

Saturday night: 10% Showers/storms

Sunday: Mostly sunny, record heat

Monday: Sunny and hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, and hot

Thursday: Sunny, windy, and hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Parents of murdered Sherman mother return to Texoma
Booking photo of Kendall Cannon
Madill man arrested for child rape
Demolition for the 1920s building began earlier this month, and during the process crews...
Woodmen Circle time capsule opened
Ridin Solo resting before the PBR World Finals in Forth Worth, TX.
Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home