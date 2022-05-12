Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -For the first time in league history, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals are taking place down in Fort Worth, but that championship is nothing new for Texoma’s own Cord McCoy.

“It’s an honor to be a part of these bulls and the experience I mean professional bull riding there’s always two athletes and to be this much part of the World Finals right here in Fort Worth at Dickies arena is quite an honor, it’s good to be here in Texas,” McCoy said.

This year McCoy’s back again with 12 of his bulls, as well as other bulls across Texoma, including bulls from Ardmore and Whitesboro, competing in what some say, the toughest sport on dirt.

“The area that we are in is the mecca of the bucking bull business in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma there’s so many great bucking bulls that come from this area so it’s kinda home for us,” McCoy said.

McCoy’s bull, Ridin Solo, is tied for first place to be the number one bucking bull in the world.

“It’s game week for us you know whatever practice we put in, whatever we did to get here we gotta showcase our talent in the next two weeks,” McCoy said.

The Top 40 bull riders and top 100 bulls from all around the world are competing.

If Ridin Solo wins he will also be crowned Bucking bull of the year something McCoy said is their goal.

“I’m Solo’s number one fan and just hoping that he showcases the next two weeks and pulls it off, we are pulling for Solo,” McCoy said.

McCoy said Ridin Solo will also be present and competing in the Atoka Pro Rodeo in two weeks.

