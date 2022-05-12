Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -For the first time in league history, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals are taking place down in Fort Worth, but that championship is nothing new for Texoma’s own Cord McCoy.

“It’s an honor to be a part of these bulls and the experience I mean professional bull riding there’s always two athletes and to be this much part of the World Finals right here in Fort Worth at Dickies arena is quite an honor, it’s good to be here in Texas,” McCoy said.

This year McCoy’s back again with 12 of his bulls, as well as other bulls across Texoma, including bulls from Ardmore and Whitesboro, competing in what some say, the toughest sport on dirt.

“The area that we are in is the mecca of the bucking bull business in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma there’s so many great bucking bulls that come from this area so it’s kinda home for us,” McCoy said.

McCoy’s bull, Ridin Solo, is tied for first place to be the number one bucking bull in the world.

“It’s game week for us you know whatever practice we put in, whatever we did to get here we gotta showcase our talent in the next two weeks,” McCoy said.

The Top 40 bull riders and top 100 bulls from all around the world are competing.

If Ridin Solo wins he will also be crowned Bucking bull of the year something McCoy said is their goal.

“I’m Solo’s number one fan and just hoping that he showcases the next two weeks and pulls it off, we are pulling for Solo,” McCoy said.

McCoy said Ridin Solo will also be present and competing in the Atoka Pro Rodeo in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Body of missing boater recovered at Lake Texoma
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed House Bill 3501 which would require tribes and state...
Governor Stitt vetoes bill with 96% approval in house legislature
Higher prices could trickle down and push inflation up everywhere else
Diesel prices creating sticker shock for truck companies
Tishomingo High School students accepted into Murray State ACE program.
Tishomingo High School students accepted into Murray State ACE program