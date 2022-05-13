Child hurt in Paris hit and run

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A girl was sent to the hospital in Paris after being hit by a car while riding her bike.

Paris Police said around 7:30 p.m. a black four door Cadillac hit the 15-year-old while she was crossing Pine Bluff St. near 8th Street North West. The car then took off.

The girl was taken to the Paris hospital to be checked out due to another medical condition, and was later released.

Police said they are still investigating.

