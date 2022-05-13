Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Child hurt in Paris hit and run

A girl was sent to the hospital in Paris after being hit by a car while riding her bike.
A girl was sent to the hospital in Paris after being hit by a car while riding her bike.(Source: MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A girl was sent to the hospital in Paris after being hit by a car while riding her bike.

Paris Police said around 7:30 p.m. a black four door Cadillac hit the 15-year-old while she was crossing Pine Bluff St. near 8th Street North West. The car then took off.

The girl was taken to the Paris hospital to be checked out due to another medical condition, and was later released.

Police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man
Booking photo of Kendall Cannon
Madill man arrested for child rape
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Boyfriend of murdered Sherman mother arrested for her homicide
Demolition for the 1920s building began earlier this month, and during the process crews...
Woodmen Circle time capsule opened
Ridin Solo resting before the PBR World Finals in Forth Worth, TX.
Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals

Latest News

An Ardmore man is in jail after an incident with his dogs and Ardmore Police Officers.
Man arrested for failure to restrain dangerous dog
Sherman Fire Department investigating house fire that suffered 'heavy damages'
Sherman home suffered ‘heavy damage’ after fire
Ardmore's Depot Park is finally open and the Main Street Authority is inviting the community to...
Depot Day planned in Ardmore to celebrate new Depot Park
Twenty years after Jennifer Harris' murder, her family is still waiting for an arrest.
“We want answers”: remembering Jennifer Harris 20 years after her unsolved murder