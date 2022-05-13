Texoma Local
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve electricity after several power generation facilities go offline

File Graphic: ERCOT
File Graphic: ERCOT((Gráfico de ERCOT))
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to conserve electricity between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the weekend as it deals with power generating issues.

“This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline due to mechanical issues resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating,” said ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones on Friday.

“With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need,” Jones said.

ERCOT wants Texans to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoid the usage of large appliances like dishwashers, washers, and dryers during peak hours the weekend of May 13-15.

