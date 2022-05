HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Howe football standout Clay White decided to stay local as he signed with Austin College.

White is excited to take that next step and join the Roos.

“It is extremely exciting,” White said. “I have always wanted to play college football for a long time. I never knew I would be able to. So having the opportunity is exciting.”

