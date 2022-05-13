Long-Shot Overnight Storm Chance, Heat Guarantee
We will remain at, or close, to record heat right into next week
There will be a chance for an overnight shower or thunderstorm as a weak front to our north and a dryline to our west produce activity that drifts our way. However, coverage will be very spotty and most of us will not see any rain for a while. Saturday looks hot but sunny with only a moderate breeze, a water-friendly day for sure!
We’ll be in for record or near-record heat Sunday, and again by Tuesday thanks to a strong upper high that will drift back and forth across the region. Upper highs cause the air to sink, reducing clouds and heating up the air mass.
There’s no major rain system headed our way for quite some time, so please be “fire-safe” as vegetation begins to dry out by next week.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot
Sunday: Mostly sunny, record heat
Monday: Sunny and hot
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot
Thursday: Sunny and hot
Friday: Sunny and hot
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
