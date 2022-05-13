Texoma Local
Long-Shot Overnight Storm Chance, Heat Guarantee

We will remain at, or close, to record heat right into next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
There will be a chance for an overnight shower or thunderstorm as a weak front to our north and a dryline to our west produce activity that drifts our way. However, coverage will be very spotty and most of us will not see any rain for a while. Saturday looks hot but sunny with only a moderate breeze, a water-friendly day for sure!

We’ll be in for record or near-record heat Sunday, and again by Tuesday thanks to a strong upper high that will drift back and forth across the region. Upper highs cause the air to sink, reducing clouds and heating up the air mass.

There’s no major rain system headed our way for quite some time, so please be “fire-safe” as vegetation begins to dry out by next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot

Sunday: Mostly sunny, record heat

Monday: Sunny and hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Friday: Sunny and hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

