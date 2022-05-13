Man arrested for failure to restrain dangerous dog

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is in jail after an incident with his dogs and Ardmore Police Officers.

According to APD officers responded to a call near C St. SW before one in the morning on Saturday night. Police said when officers arrived, they were attacked by several dogs, one dog was shot and killed.

The dogs reportedly made their way back to the home of James Keils, who police said let the dogs back out, which lead to another another dog being shot and wounded.

Police said Keils barricaded himself in his home, but they were able to get him outside and detained.

The remaining dogs were captured, and Keils was charged with two counts of failure to restrain a dangerous dog.

