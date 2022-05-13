ODOT moving forward with US-70 realignment around Madill

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A public hearing was held in Madill on Thursday to provide information and receive comments on a major project planned for US Highway 70.

If you’re driving on US-70 in southern Oklahoma there’s a good chance you’ll drive right through the heart of Madill.

But that’ll all change in just a matter of years as progress continues on the department of transportations highway realignment project.

“This particular project has been in Madill has been around since the 1990s,” said ODOT public information officer Cody Boyd. “ODOT did a its first feasibility study about a realignment of US-70.”

After decades of effort the project is finally moving ahead following the completion of the environmental study.

Boyd with ODOT says the plan is to realign US-70 to go around the north and east sides of the town.

“This would provide a bit of a loop around town that would keep US 70 traffic from going through to kind of manage traffic and help it flow a little bit better,” said Boyd.

In order to do that the state will need to purchase several homes and businesses in the area like the Jones Pawn shop.

“All for progress and betterment of the community and better flow of traffic the only problem with the situation is its going to completely remove my business,” said Jones Pawn Shop owner Kendall Jones.

There are also concerns that this will even hurt businesses that will stay put.

“A large majority of the businesses within Madill are located directly 70/first street access and a large majority of our business stems from regular passers on by,” said Jones.

Construction isn’t scheduled to begin for another five years and Boyd says ODOT wants to work with relocating businesses as much as possible before that day comes.

“In Many cases ODOT will purchase property and then lease it back to a landowner if we know construction is going to take several years before they’re impacted,” said Boyd.

You can find more information on this project and a forum to submit public comments here.

